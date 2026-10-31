Sanjay Gupta’s last social media post had him building Lego set with daughter 10 days before death

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday at the age of 59. Known for films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Zinda, he sent shockwaves across the film industry with his death, particularly because the filmmaker had apparently been active until very recently. In fact, his last social media post, 10 days before his death, offered a glimpse into his quieter personal life with his daughter, Dalia.

Sanjay Gupta's last social media post

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday at the age of 59.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sanjay was seen building a Lego set with his daughter Dalia. The pictures showed a huge Lego building set being put together by the filmmaker and his daughter. He captioned the post, "The biggest Lego I know being built on my dining table. CRAZY!!!"

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Sanjay is survived by wife Anuradha Gupta and two kids -- Shivaansh Gupta and Dalai Gupta.

Deep Dive What did Sanjay Gupta share in his last social media post? About 10 days before his death, Gupta posted pictures on X of himself building a large Lego set with his daughter, Dalia. He captioned it, “The biggest Lego I know being built on my dining table. CRAZY!!!” What was Sanjay Gupta's final directorial film? Gupta’s final directorial was The Miranda Brothers, a sports drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri. It was released on JioCinema in 2024. What did Quentin Tarantino say about Sanjay Gupta's film Kaante? Tarantino said he thought Kaante was “fabulous” and that he “loved the rip-off.” He also praised the film’s story and its Bollywood cast.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanjay Gupta dies at 59

{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Gupta died at the age of 59. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on social media and said Gupta had suffered a head injury at home. However, the exact circumstances of his death have not been officially confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Gupta died at the age of 59. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on social media and said Gupta had suffered a head injury at home. However, the exact circumstances of his death have not been officially confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In a post on Instagram, Ashoke Pandit wrote, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon.”

Sanjay Gupta's film career

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born in Mumbai in 1967, Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. He went on to establish himself with films centred on crime, gangsters and the Mumbai underworld.

His filmography includes Ram Shastra, Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga. He also produced films such as Dus Kahaniyaan and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

One of his most recognised films, Kaante (2002), featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav. The heist thriller went on to develop a cult following. His film Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, was also among his major commercial successes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His final directorial, The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, was released on JioCinema in 2024.