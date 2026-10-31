Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 59; industry mourns Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala director

Director Sanjay Gupta, known for Kaante and Zinda, has died at the age of 59. The news of his death was confirmed by filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit on social media. Director Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday morning.

Sanjay Gupta dies The filmmaker died sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning at his home in Mumbai. In his social media post, Ashoke Pandit said the cause of death was a head injury. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

According to sources, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Versova Police Station, and an investigation is underway. Police sources say no foul play is suspected so far.

Industry mourns filmmaker As the news of the filmmaker's death flooded social media, members of the film fraternity expressed shock, and offered their tributes.

In a post on Instagram, Ashoke Pandit wrote, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon.”