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Sanjay Gupta's wife urges people to excuse daughter after she showed middle finger to paparazzi, calls it 'expressions of grieving children’

Sanjay Gupta's wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta issues statement addressing criticism around her daughter's video showing middle finger to paparazzi.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 13:08:10 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died at the age of 59 after suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall at his home in Versova, Mumbai. Hours after his death, a video from his funeral surfaced online, showing his daughter, Dalai, giving the middle finger to paparazzi waiting outside. Now, the filmmaker's wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, has addressed the viral video.

Sanjay Gupta's wife addresses daughter Dalai's viral video

Sanjay Gupta's daughter faced criticism for showing middle finger to paparazzi.
Sanjay Gupta's daughter faced criticism for showing middle finger to paparazzi.

At the funeral, as the family was preparing to leave, Sanjay's daughter was seen sitting in the front seat of the car, covering her face with her jacket as paparazzi gathered around the vehicle. She was soon seen showing them the middle finger before briefly smiling and covering her face again. The video drew mixed reactions online, with some users criticising her gesture while others urged the paparazzi to give the grieving family space and respect their privacy.

Deep Dive

Why did Sanjay Gupta’s daughter show the middle finger to paparazzi at his funeral?

Anuradha Lekhi Gupta said her children were distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy while grieving their father. She described her daughter’s reaction as an expression of grief and anguish.

What did Sanjay Gupta’s wife ask people to do about the viral video of her daughter?

She asked people to excuse her daughter’s reaction and delete content that could leave lasting emotional scars on her children. She also requested privacy and compassion for the family.

Why did Anuradha Lekhi Gupta ask the media to give her children privacy?

She said her children had suddenly lost their father and were struggling to come to terms with the loss. She asked the media to give them the space they need to grieve.
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She further addressed the criticism surrounding her daughter, Dalai, and the viral video. She wrote, “Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused.”

Anuradha also issued an appeal, urging people to be sensitive towards her children's emotional state. She added, "I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are: the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss. I request you to kindly excuse them, and appeal to everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss of their father."

About Sanjay Gupta's death

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, died on October 30 at his Mumbai residence. He was 59. Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury after accidentally falling at his home. His family discovered him the following morning and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. His sudden demise has left the film industry shocked, with several actors and filmmakers mourning his loss.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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