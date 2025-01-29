Sanya Malhotra says society expects women to leave jobs after giving birth: But the child is of both, right?

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who will be playing the role of an Indian housewife in her upcoming film, reflected on the disparities between men and women present in society. Sanya-starrer Mrs is slated to release on the OTT platform Zee5 on February 7. It is directed by Arati Kadav. It narrates a tale of a talented dancer whose life takes a dramatic turn after she gets married into a male-dominated household. (Also Read | Sanya Malhotra promotes Mrs with full gusto; says there’s no time right now to be a ‘mrs in real life’) Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Mrs.(PTI)

In interaction with ANI on Tuesday, Sanya opened up about the rhetorical nature of society, which asks women to give up on their jobs after the birth of a child in a marriage.

"From us women, there are a lot of expectations. It is very natural nowadays that a woman should leave a job after giving birth to a child. But the child is of both, right? It's both the members' responsibility. A good balance is what we need. Our characters may not be able to do but there are many examples. People should learn from them," said Sanya.

Arati Kadav, the director of Mrs, also expressed her views on this. In a conversation with ANI, she said, "Women shouldn't have to choose. The idea is marriage is an institution so it should have room for her career and dreams also. Why is it that marriage immediately extinguishes the passion and ambition of the women?"

Arati continues, "Why do women have to be homely and adjust and do those things while a man has to flourish after marriage because he has the support of the women? If a man gets a good girl, then his life blossoms. First mother takes care, then a wife should take care. Why this thinking?"

Sanya, who will be next seen in the family drama genre, boasts versatile filmography, which includes Jawan, Dangal, Kathal, Pagglait and others. The actor credits this achievement to her love for learning new things and a constant urge to challenge herself.

"I don't like to put myself in a box. I have always taken bold steps. I love learning new things. I am actually very relaxed in life but when it comes to film I will be like I want to try everything." said Sanya.

The actor also hinted at her upcoming projects and said, "This year you will see me doing a variety of roles. In Sunny Sanskarai I am doing a role which I have never done before. I like challenging myself and it's important to keep challenging yourself."

The film Mrs is slated to release on February 7 on OTT platform Zee5. The actor revealed that she used to prepare for the film on the sets of Jawan and Sam Bahadur, in which he played prominent roles.

"At the sets of Jawaan and Sam Bahadur, I used to prep for Mrs. When I used to come back from the shoot of Sam Bahadur, I used to go on a call with Aarti to discuss the character," said Sanya.

Sanya debuted with the film Dangal in Bollywood. It starred Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.