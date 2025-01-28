Sanya Malhotra reveals if she plans to be a Mrs in real life any time soon; opens up on Hollywood plans

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is all set to display her versatility onscreen next week when she arrives on OTT in and as Mrs. The film, which is scheduled to take the digital route on February 7, has been helmed by filmmaker Aarti Kadav. It follows the story of a trained dancer and dance teacher, whose life takes a 180 degree turn when she gets married. Despite being a ‘miss’ in real life, Sanya won the Best Actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival for her impeccable performance in Mrs. Well, ahead of the film’s release, Sanya was asked if she has plans to be a Mrs in real life any time soon. Sanya Malhotra at HT City(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Today on January 28, Sanya Malhotra arrived in the HT City office for HT City's Stars In the City. When asked if we will see her take up the title role of Mrs in real life any time soon, Sanya replied, “Nahi, I don’t have the time to.” Referring to link up rumours with viral sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Sanya was then quizzed if ‘strings’ played in her head on being asked the question about marriage. Hearing this, Sanya shared, “No, no. I’m actually quite busy with work. Time nahi hai, mere paas chhuti lene ka time nahi hai (laughs).”

During the chat with HT City, Sanya was also asked about her Hollywood plans. The actor shared, “I have no plans. The only plans that I have is to take some time off of work and go for a vacation, be on a beach. Toh global ka toh pata nahi. But with this film we actually went global and as I told you guys I got an award in New York (blushes).” She went on to add, “But no yaar, no plans as of yet. But as I said, I’m naturally attracted to good scripts and great stories. If wahan kuchh hoga toh chali jaaungi.”

Well, we wish Sanya all the very best for Mrs! We can’t wait to see her shine onscreen next week.