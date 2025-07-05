Sara Ali Khan gets emotional shoutout from aunt Saba with childhood pics: 'Wish I'd been there on this journey with you'

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, has penned an emotional note for her niece Sara Ali Khan as her film Metro In Dino hit the screens this Friday. Taking to Instagram on the film's release day, Saba also shared a bunch of pictures of Sara's growing up years as well as her recent photos from the film's promotions. Saba also posted pictures of Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saba Ali Khan shared photos with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. (Instagram/Saba Pataudi)

Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba gives a shoutout to Metro In Dino

In the pictures, Sara was seen posing with Saba Ali Khan and baby Ibrahim. There were also photos of Sara posing on a trip with Saba, Sharmila Tagore and Ibrahim and consoling a crying Ibrahim. Saba also posted pictures of her and Sara posing together at several events.

Saba gets nostalgic, pens emotional note

Sharing the photos, Saba wrote, "Sara....While I don't travel in a metro, I sure wish I'd been there on this journey with u! Babysitting you, watching you grow...Holding you in my lap to you hugging your huge teddy bear which was as tall as u too! You protecting iggy, while Iggy now protects you too! And all your brothers. And the father, who's meant to protect you!"

She added, "Moments with my Amma, your grandmother. Our last premiere together. And wish I'd shared the other too! So proud. Love U Always. Keep shining. Copyright old pics. Tag when used. Last 2 from the source itself. #metroindino." Sara and Ibrahim are the children of Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Saif is married to actor Kareena Kapoor. They have two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

About Sara's new film

Sara currently stars in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. It also features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Metro In Dino follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro. It serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a Metro.