Sara Ali Khan receives loud cheers from Miranda House students as she reveals nani Rukhsana Sultana studied there. Watch

Sara Ali Khan recently addressed students of Miranda House College in Delhi as part of the No Shame Movement, which focuses on intimate image abuse young girls face. At the event, Sara earned applause from the students and faculty gathered there when she revealed that she had a connection to the college. Her maternal grandmother--socialite Rukhsana Sultana--was an alumna of the college. ( Also read: Ali Fazal bats for mental health awareness, urges people to ask for help)

Sara shared a brief video of herself addressing the students on Instagram Stories. In the clip, she said, “Thank you very much for having me. The introduction about my family given by them did not mention that my maternal grandmother used to study in this college only.” The students gathered in the auditorium cheered at this revelation. Sara's grandmmother Rukhsana was a prominent socialite from Delhi and an ally of Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi. Her daughter and Sara's mother, actor Amrita Singh was born when Rukhsana was in Delhi.

WATCH | #SaraAliKhan, who attended an event at Delhi University's Miranda House today, revealed that her nani #RukhsanaSultana was an alumna of the college pic.twitter.com/Zd24eb5Xe0 — Bollywood Buzz (@BollyTellyBuzz) October 11, 2022

At Miranda House, Sara was accompanied by IAS officer-turned actor Abhishek Singh. She took part in an interactive session organised United by Blood organization with NSS and the Department of Chemistry of Miranda House College. The actor spoke about young girls' images being shared on the web without their consent, and how it deeply affects them and their mental well-being.

Sara has a number of projects in the pipeline. First of them is the historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. She has Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey also in the pipeline.

