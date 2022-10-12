Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan receives loud cheers from Miranda House students as she reveals nani Rukhsana Sultana studied there. Watch

Sara Ali Khan receives loud cheers from Miranda House students as she reveals nani Rukhsana Sultana studied there. Watch

bollywood
Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:37 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan got reaction from students of Miranda House when she mentioned that her nani, Rukhsana Sultana also studied from here on Tuesday.

Sara Ali Khan at Miranda House College in Delhi recently.
Sara Ali Khan at Miranda House College in Delhi recently.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sara Ali Khan recently addressed students of Miranda House College in Delhi as part of the No Shame Movement, which focuses on intimate image abuse young girls face. At the event, Sara earned applause from the students and faculty gathered there when she revealed that she had a connection to the college. Her maternal grandmother--socialite Rukhsana Sultana--was an alumna of the college. ( Also read: Ali Fazal bats for mental health awareness, urges people to ask for help)

Sara shared a brief video of herself addressing the students on Instagram Stories. In the clip, she said, “Thank you very much for having me. The introduction about my family given by them did not mention that my maternal grandmother used to study in this college only.” The students gathered in the auditorium cheered at this revelation. Sara's grandmmother Rukhsana was a prominent socialite from Delhi and an ally of Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi. Her daughter and Sara's mother, actor Amrita Singh was born when Rukhsana was in Delhi.

At Miranda House, Sara was accompanied by IAS officer-turned actor Abhishek Singh. She took part in an interactive session organised United by Blood organization with NSS and the Department of Chemistry of Miranda House College. The actor spoke about young girls' images being shared on the web without their consent, and how it deeply affects them and their mental well-being.

One of her fans wrote, “Such an important initiative, inspiring.” Another fan commented, “Proud of you Sara.” Other fan wrote, “Her simplicity and how lovely she is looking” (white hearts). Many fans dropped heart emojis and praised her efforts for raising awareness for the cause.

Sara has a number of projects in the pipeline. First of them is the historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. She has Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey also in the pipeline.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan
sara ali khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out