Sara Ali Khan shares Udaipur pics with mom Amrita Singh on birthday: 'My whole world'

Photos of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan chatting with each other in Udaipur recently surfaced online. Pictures of the alleged exes spending time together in Udaipur sparked dating rumours, with excited fans creating buzz on social media with relationship theories. Amid the dating rumours, Sara took to Instagram to share photos of her Udaipur trip featuring herself and mom-actor Amrita Singh posing near Lake Pichola. Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted chatting, are they together in Udaipur?

She wrote in her caption, "Happiest birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration." While Sara Ali Khan wore a white and pink ethnic outfit, Amrita was seen in a black-and-white look. The mother and daughter held hands as they sat together in one of the pictures Sara posted. She kept her head on top of her mother's and held her close in another photo.

Sara has been sharing glimpses of her Udaipur trip on Instagram Stories. Earlier, she had also posted photo of a thali (plate) filled with authentic Rajasthani food, including dishes such as dal baati churma and gatte ki sabzi. She also gave a glimpse of the the hotel she was staying at.

Kartik and Sara worked together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020). The two reportedly broke up shortly after its release. Neither of the two had acknowledged the relationship or alleged break-up. However, Kartik and Sara's break-up was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar in an interview last year. Recently, there were also rumours of Sara dating cricketer Shubman Gill after they were pictured at an eatery together last year.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath, which was her debut film, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also seen in Simmba (2018) co-starring Ranveer Singh, and in the Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. The first look of Sara's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan was unveiled last month. Sara plays a freedom fighter in the film directed by Kannan Iyer and backed by Karan Johar.

