Shabana Azmi's 21-year-old niece had a 'horrific experience with Ola', actor says 'totally unacceptable'

Shabana Azmi has shared on Twitter that her niece had an ugly experience during her cab ride in Mumbai. In her post, Shabana's niece Meghna wrote that her cab driver asked her to get off the cab mid-way, late at night, and left her stranded on the Dadar bridge. Sharing the post on her Twitter page, Shabana wrote, "My 21 yr old niece had a horrific experience with @Olacabs totally unacceptable @ola_supports." (Also read: Shabana welcomes ‘Mrs Akhtar’ Shibani into family, shares epic fam-jam moment)

Meghna wrote on her Facebook page, "My Ola ride from lower Patel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he’d reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. His name is Mustakin Khan. Please help, this is unacceptable Ola."

Ola quickly responded to Meghna's Facebook post with the comment, "We can understand how unpleasant this must have been for you and never wanted you to have such an experience with us, Meghna. Please share the CRN of this ride with us via Inbox so that our team can assist you at the earliest." However, there was no further communication regarding the complaint on the social media platform.

Shabana Azmi was most recently seen in Faraz Arif Ansari's film Sheer Qorma. She also essayed the role of Eisan Daulat in Nikhil Advani's Disney+ Hotstar web series The Empire that released in 2021. Next, Shabana has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. Rocky Aur Rani also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

