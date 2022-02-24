Shabana Azmi welcomes ‘Mrs Akhtar’ Shibani Dandekar into family, shares epic fam-jam moment

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has welcomed Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar in the family. The Fire actor shared a family picture to introduce her fans to the new addition to the family.

“Happy family welcomes lovely Shibani into the family fold,” she captioned the picture which has Farhan's mother Honey Irani as well as his daughters in the frame. Farhan is lyricist Javed Akhtar's son with his first wife Honey.

The picture from Farhan and Shibani's wedding day shows the bride and the groom standing on either side of lyricist Javed Akhtar. Shabana is seen in a salwar kameez while Honey Irani is seen in a saree. Farhan's filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar is seen on the extreme left in a white salwar suit with a yellow dupatta.

Farhan's 21-year-old daughter Shakya is seen in a blue lehenga and 15-year-old daughter Akira is seen in a white lehenga as they sit on the floor to pose for the camera. Shabana Azmi's sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi and filmmaker Farah Khan are also seen in the group picture.

Shibani Dandekar acknowledged the post by dropping a heart icon in the comments section. Zoya Akhtar too reacted to the post with a heart icon.

Shibani has also changed her display name on her Instagram account, which now reads Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. Her bio reads 'Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar'.

Shabana also shared a solo picture with Farhan and simply wrote, “I love him soooooo (heart icon).” They are seen enjoying a light moment at the wedding.

Farhan and Shibani exchanged wedding vows on February 19 in the presence of close family and friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azm's farmhouse in Khandala. Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, Farah Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty were among the few who were part of the intimate ceremony.

