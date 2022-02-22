Inside Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding party with Rhea Chakraborty, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted a dinner party at their home in Mumbai on Monday. The couple first got their marriage officially registered, then partied with their family and friends later in the evening.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a bunch of photos from the dinner. She posed for pictures with Honey Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Zoya Akhtar, Sajid Khan and Shabana Azmi. Anusha Dandekar, who is Shibani's sister, also shared a video of the bride as she hung out with her friends. Also present at the party was Farhan's father, Javed Akhtar.

Farah Khan's posts.

Despite requests from the paparazzi, Farhan and Shibani did not pose for pictures outside their home. Shibani wore a lavender-coloured dress and a string of diamonds around her neck. Farhan wore a black outfit.

The couple did pose for photos after getting their marriage registered. They were seen in matching pink outfits and even distributed sweets among the paparazzi.

Neither of the two has shared pictures from the wedding on social media. The ceremony was organised in Khandala at Javed and Shabana's farmhouse. Farhan and Shibani got married under a canopy of trees. They exchanged their vows and later enjoyed a dance party with their guests. Actor Hrithik Roshan was also seen dancing to Senorita with his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan.

Farhan and Shibani had been dating for four years before they decided to get married. Earlier in an interview to The Times of India, Farhan's mother Honey Irani had spoken about Shibani. “Shibani is lovely, pleasant and gorgeous; she is madly in love with Farhan. Farhan too is madly in love with her. I just hope they make and keep each other happy,” she said.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan dances to Senorita with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding, fans call it ‘wholesome’. Watch

She also said that they as parents are not the interfering types and would have approved of whatever they wanted. “The most important thing is that they are both very happy. I just hope they have a wonderful life; it's really nice to see they are tying the knot now. They were very serious about each other.” she added.

Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabhani. They have two daughters together, Shakya, 21 and Akira, 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON