Dunki vs Salaar: Fans ask ‘Are they trying to go for Barbenheimer marketing tactics?’

This Christmas season is surely going to witness an explosion at the box office as the much awaited films, Dunki and Salaar, clash in theatres. Both Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire have locked December 22 as their release date. Looking at Shah Rukh Khan's two back to back ₹1000 crore films this year, majority of the moviegoers are not in favour of this clash and are almost sure that Salaar may suffer amid chances of Shah Rukh registering a hat-trick of massive blockbusters. Also read: Prabhas' Salaar to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, confirmed to release on December 22 Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will clash in theatres this Christmas.

A clip from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees was shared on Reddit amid the Dunki vs Salaar debate and fans killed no time in reacting to it. The clip shows Shah Rukh threatening a politician in the film, saying it could be his last shot.

Reddit not in favour of Dunki vs Salaar clash

Commenting on it, a Reddit user wrote, “Very unprofessional of Salaar makers to do so out of nowhere. If the same thing was done by SRK/Dunki makers then all hell would’ve been broken and people would’ve called SRK names.” Another said, “Stupidity by the makers of Salaar. Unfortunately both the movies will be affected.” One more said, “They are underestimating Rajkumar Hirani mass movies are generally have a audience of teenagers and Hirani's films are family friendly movies and also SRK has the overseas audience.” A comment also read: “Dude, Prabhas literally changed the date cuz of Jawan. Wtf are they doing again or are they trolling us?”

Calling it brutal, a movie enthusiast commented, “Director Prashanth Neel and Box office clash has become a matter of routine. KGF Chapter 1 vs Zero, KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast, Salaar vs Dunki. Another brutal thrash loading.” Another asked, “Are they trying to go for Barbenheimer marketing tactics?”

Some favour Salaar

Another wrote, “Gotta feel bad for Prabhas. The producers are just setting him up for failure. Who even decides to go against SRK in the most commercially successful year of his career?” One more said, “Salaar will not find an audience in Hindi belt as much as Dunki.”

Lending some suggestions, a person wrote, “They could've released it a week prior or after.”

Some however, did showed some hope in Salaar's survival in front of Dunki. A moviegoer wrote, “Salaar will do equally good if not better. Dunki won't be a mass appealing movie, hence it's unlikely to make big collections like Jawan.” Giving an example, another commented, “You guys are seriously delusional. Dunki isn't a mass commercial movie like Pathan or Jawaan. People thought the same when KGF clashed with Zero.”

More about Dunki, Salaar

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju.

Dunki has been co-written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Boman Irani, and has Vicky Kaushal in a cameo. It has a life-changing journey as the theme.

