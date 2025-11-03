Shah Rukh Khan greets fans after special meet on birthday, security rushes to protect actor from getting mobbed. Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made sure his fans weren’t left disappointed on his 60th birthday. But this time, instead of greeting them from Mannat’s balcony, the actor greeted fans at the gate after a special meet-and-greet event. However, the moment quickly turned chaotic as the actor was nearly mobbed by the crowd, prompting his security team to step in and shield him. For the outing, Shah Rukh Khan kept it casual in jeans, a black T-shirt, and a white jacket.

Shah Rukh Khan meets fans

On Sunday, after attending a special fan event in Mumbai to mark his birthday, Shah Rukh stepped out to wave at the massive crowd gathered outside. Several videos of the moment have surfaced on social media.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen stepping out from behind the black barricade near the gate with his security team. He is then seen climbing onto the gate to greet his fans, waving, blowing kisses, and repeatedly thanking them for their love and wishes.

The crowd is then seen surging toward the gate in excitement to get closer to the actor. In the clip, one fan is seen reaching out to hold Shah Rukh’s hand, prompting his security team to quickly step in and escort him back inside.

The Jawan star marked his 60th birthday on Sunday with an intimate celebration with some fans after his customary appearance at Mannat was called off due to safety concerns. For the outing, Shah Rukh kept it casual in jeans, a black T-shirt, and a white jacket. He completed the look with a beanie cap and glares.

All through the day, scores of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh’s home, prompting police to step in and manage the swelling crowd. Even after authorities blocked the road and urged people to disperse, some fans found their way to his home by taking the beach route instead.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh took to social media to share that he will be unable to meet his fans this year at his home, Mannat, which is currently undergoing renovation He wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues.”

“Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all,” Shah Rukh added.

All about Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday

Shah Rukh celebrated his 60th birthday over the weekend in Alibaug, surrounded by family and close friends such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Rani Mukerji. Several photos and videos from the intimate celebration have surfaced on social media. On his birthday, the first look of his next film, King, was released.

About The King

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.