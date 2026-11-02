Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of fans outside Mannat on 61st birthday, his iconic pose gets loud cheers as he begins King promotions

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is an annual celebration for his fans, many of whom make it a point to gather outside Mannat every November 2. This year was no different as the superstar turned 61. The actor stepped out onto the balcony of his Mumbai home to greet the sea of fans waiting for him. Dressed casually, he flashed his trademark arms-wide-open pose, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. It was a moment his fans have seen countless times before, but the excitement was just as evident as ever.

Shah Rukh Khan greets thousands of fans outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 61st birthday, waves and blows kisses to fans gathered outside Mannat. (SRKUniverse/X)

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Fans began gathering outside Mannat hours before Shah Rukh Khan made his birthday appearance. Many arrived with posters, cheered for the actor and recreated his iconic arms-wide-open pose while waiting for a glimpse of him. Shah Rukh eventually stepped out onto the balcony, greeting the crowd with waves, flying kisses and his signature pose. The sight was enough to send the thousands gathered outside his home into a frenzy.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor reportedly celebrated his 61st birthday at a Mumbai hotel with his family and close friends. However, he made time for the fans who had gathered outside Mannat to make his day special. His production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, also joined in the celebrations by sharing a video of the superstar. Dressed in a white T-shirt, blue washed jeans, and a beanie, Shah Rukh was seen wearing sunglasses, blowing kisses, and greeting his fans in his familiar style. Sharing the video, the production house wrote: “The KING of hearts, with his kingdom of love!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor reportedly celebrated his 61st birthday at a Mumbai hotel with his family and close friends. However, he made time for the fans who had gathered outside Mannat to make his day special. His production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, also joined in the celebrations by sharing a video of the superstar. Dressed in a white T-shirt, blue washed jeans, and a beanie, Shah Rukh was seen wearing sunglasses, blowing kisses, and greeting his fans in his familiar style. Sharing the video, the production house wrote: “The KING of hearts, with his kingdom of love!” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How did Shah Rukh Khan greet fans outside Mannat on his 61st birthday? He stepped onto the balcony, waved, blew flying kisses and struck his signature arms-wide-open pose. Fans cheered as they gathered outside his Mumbai home. When will Shah Rukh Khan's film King release in theatres? King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after Dunki in 2023. What is Shah Rukh Khan's King about, and who is in the cast? The film is said to follow an ageing, feared assassin played by Shah Rukh Khan and his young protégé, portrayed by Suhana Khan. The ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji.

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Shah Rukh Khan kickstarts King promotions

The celebrations had another big moment in store for fans of King. Just after midnight, promotional posters of the film lit up giant screens outside Mannat, signalling the start of its promotional campaign. Shah Rukh also gave fans their first taste of the film's music with Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring him and Deepika Padukone. The romantic track comes with an interesting twist, marking Ed Sheeran's debut as a playback singer in Indian cinema in collaboration with Arijit Singh.

King brings together a star-studded cast

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and by Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno. It is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana.

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December 24 will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to theatres with King, his first big-screen release since Dunki in 2023. The actor had a memorable year in 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. This time, he is returning with a large ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also make special appearances in the film.