Kareena Kapoor teases reunion with Shah Rukh Khan in King with dance-themed photo, calls him ‘forever ruler of the kingdom’
Kareena Kapoor's post after the makers of King released the film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on November 2.
Kareena Kapoor has given Shah Rukh Khan fans another reason to look forward to King. Sharing a picture of the two actors together, Kareena hinted at something special coming up on December 24, 2026. While she hasn't spelt out what the surprise is, reports have already suggested that the two stars will reunite for a special song in the upcoming film. The post comes just as the makers of King build anticipation around the film.
Kareena has a special birthday message for SRK
Kareena posted a black-and-white silhouette of herself and Shah Rukh on Instagram. The two appear to be facing each other, seemingly about to break into a dance, with dramatic lights in the background. The picture reveals very little, but it's been enough to get fans wondering when the song will be out. They have previously shared screen space in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ra.One, Asoka and a special song in Don.
Sharing the picture on his 61st birthday, Kareena wished the superstar and dropped what could be a hint about their next collaboration. She wrote: “Happy Birthday King 👑 The forever Ruler of the kingdom ⭐ Let’s dance together… 💃🕺 Can’t wait 🎉 24-12-26 💖.”
Deep Dive
What is the December 24 date about?
December 24 will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to theatres with King, his first big-screen release since Dunki in 2023. The actor had a memorable year in 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. This time, he is returning with a large ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal among others. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also make special appearances in the film.
Adding to the excitement, the makers released the film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika, at midnight on November 2. Sharing the song on social media, Shah Rukh wrote, “This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder…Of Love and other Battles…This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING in cinemas 24.12.26.” The song release comes a week after the makers unveiled a new poster of the film, giving fans another glimpse into the world of King.
About King
King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and by Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno. It is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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