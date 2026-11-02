Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's romance mixed with action in new King song Tu Mil Jaaye reminds fans of Pathaan and Jawan

Shah Rukh took to social media at midnight to share Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Deepika. Sharing the song, he wrote, "This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder...Of Love and other Battles...This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING."

On the occasion of his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to a song from his much-awaited film King. Titled Tu Mil Jaaye, the track offers a glimpse of his chemistry with Deepika Padukone , with vocals by Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran. The song caught the internet's attention, with several fans drawing comparisons to Pathaan and Jawan.

The song shows Shah Rukh deeply in love with Deepika, listening intently to everything she has to say. The video opens with glimpses of their romance, interspersed with action sequences featuring Shah Rukh taking on his enemies using hand-to-hand combat and guns. One sequence also shows the actor setting an entire place ablaze and ruthlessly killing his enemies with a sword. The video ends with Shah Rukh saying, "Aur iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, toh duniya jalaye bina maanega nahi (And this time, the fire in his heart won’t rest until it sets the world ablaze)."

While some fans were impressed by Shah Rukh's look in the film, others were disappointed with the song's overall vibe. One comment read, "If someone told me this was from Pathaan 2, I would've believed them. I'm hoping King has more to it than just being an action film with beach songs." Another commented, "Looks like a Khichdi of Pathaan and Jawan."

A third comment read, "Is this jawan hangover? SRK-DP romance when he is young and then DP's character dies, and then white hair look SRK has which would be many years later, but the visuals doesn't look vintage so ig maybe not." Another fan wrote, "Wtf did I just watch?? SRK does not look like SRK and DP does not look like DP. It's giving a cheap copy of Pathaan."

The song features vocals by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti, with lyrics by Kumaar and music composed by Sachin-Jigar. Shah Rukh and Deepika's dance moves have been choreographed by Piyush and Shazia.