Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted an event in Dubai for Shahrukhz Residences by Danube, where Shah Rukh Khan brought his trademark wit and even danced to a track from his upcoming film, King. The actor got emotional as he spoke about the importance of having a home of his own, revealing that even Mannat was once beyond his means.

Shah Rukh Khan says Mannat was ‘beyond his means’

Shah Rukh Khan striking his signature pose at Mannat.

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The event was also attended by Shah Rukh's wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan. The actor recalled how he lost his parents at a young age and did not have a home of his own, revealing that this made owning a house his biggest dream. He added, “Of course I love my family and my work but the only thing I love more than anything else in the world is to have a house. So my children make fun of me. Whenever we are driving through a new city and I like it, I tell them we need to buy a house here. They make fun of me saying one cannot have a house in every city. But I am fortunate. I didn't have my own home until I got married to Gauri.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further emphasised the importance of having a home of his own and shared some advice for people who dream of buying one. He said, “There are good days, bad days, some wonderful days and some very depressing days. When you finally come knocking, you need to come back to your own home because you regenerate there, you figure things out and go back to face the harsh realities of the world. The first house that Gauri and I bought was beyond our means; the last house, Mannat, that we bought was also beyond our means. But I want to tell everyone that when you want to buy your dream house, Allah helps you; God helps you. If you pray to God for a house, you'll get the most beautiful house in your life because the Almighty will always give you the house of your dreams. Just trust in yourself and the God.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further emphasised the importance of having a home of his own and shared some advice for people who dream of buying one. He said, “There are good days, bad days, some wonderful days and some very depressing days. When you finally come knocking, you need to come back to your own home because you regenerate there, you figure things out and go back to face the harsh realities of the world. The first house that Gauri and I bought was beyond our means; the last house, Mannat, that we bought was also beyond our means. But I want to tell everyone that when you want to buy your dream house, Allah helps you; God helps you. If you pray to God for a house, you'll get the most beautiful house in your life because the Almighty will always give you the house of your dreams. Just trust in yourself and the God.” {{/usCountry}}

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During the event, Shah Rukh also recreated some of his iconic dialogues from films such as Raees and Om Shanti Om. He then took to the stage and danced to the track Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film, King.

About Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Shah Rukh purchased Mannat, a seafront property situated in Mumbai's Bandra, in 2001. His house is currently undergoing renovation, which is expected to be completed by December 2026, according to reports. The family is expected to move back into Mannat once the work is completed, Hindustan Times reported in August 2026.

The renovation has also involved a major expansion of the Mannat annexe. The annexe previously comprised around six floors, with two additional floors, covering a combined area of around 7,000 sq ft, being added.

About Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

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Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film marks SRK's return to the big screen after three years and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.