Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan launched the new song from his upcoming film King, titled Daddy Cool, at Meta's House of Instagram 2026 event in Mumbai. During the event, hosted by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh revealed how he chose his eldest son Aryan's name and shared his younger son AbRam's reaction to his song Tu Mil Jaaye.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam's reaction to Tu Mil Jaaye

Shah Rukh Khan with his sons AbRam and Aryan Khan. more less

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When Karan asked Shah Rukh how one could build the “legendary SRK aura”, the actor revealed that he first heard about “aura farming” from his 13-year-old son, AbRam. He added, “This song, Tu Mil Jaaye, was playing and I was flaunting my six-pack, so he said, ‘You are aura farming.’ He only told me mogging, that you are mogging everybody.”

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Tu Mil Jaaye features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone romancing on a beach. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, along with an English rap by international pop star Ed Sheeran.

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh also shared his take on what constitutes real aura, saying it comes from embracing one's inner self and uniqueness and showing it to the world. He further explained his belief that every name should have an aura. “With every name, music should play inside you. For example, when I was naming Aryan, I was thinking, what should we name him? Rahil, Sahil or Rahul? All are beautiful names. But then I said, no, we'll keep his name Aryan because behind that, music will come that will create the aura,” he said. He then went on to share the music he imagined would accompany Aryan's name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh also shared his take on what constitutes real aura, saying it comes from embracing one's inner self and uniqueness and showing it to the world. He further explained his belief that every name should have an aura. “With every name, music should play inside you. For example, when I was naming Aryan, I was thinking, what should we name him? Rahil, Sahil or Rahul? All are beautiful names. But then I said, no, we'll keep his name Aryan because behind that, music will come that will create the aura,” he said. He then went on to share the music he imagined would accompany Aryan's name. {{/usCountry}}

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The new song Daddy Cool, launched on November 27, marks Kareena Kapoor's reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were last seen together in Ra.One (2011). Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

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About King

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after three years. The actor had a memorable 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The film also marks the second collaboration between Shah Rukh and Siddharth, and his sixth with Deepika Padukone.

The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla, among others, in key roles.

Reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno, King is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, coinciding with Christmas.