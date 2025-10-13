Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wins hearts, asks Madhuri Dixit to pose for paparazzi before her: ‘So sanskari’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dazzled in a purple saree at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday. Yet, it’s her spontaneous moment with actor Madhuri Dixit that has captured everyone’s attention on social media. Suhana Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Suhana’s moment with Madhuri

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing Suhana sharing a heartwarming moment with Madhuri just before posing for photographers outside the house.

In the video, Suhana is seen greeting Madhuri with a warm hug, following which she asks her to pose for the photographers before her. Suhana is then seen patiently waiting for her own turn.

This sweet moment has won over the internet, with social media users praising Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan for their upbringing.

‘How sweet Suhana telling Madhuri ji you go,” wrote one, with another sharing, “Gorgeous beautiful princess.”

“Who wouldn't give respect to Madhuri,” shared one, with another comment reading, “Loved the way Suhana asked Madhuri to go first.” One shares, “She is so sanskari.”

“Shah Rukh ne aise sanskar diye hain apni beti ko (Shah Rukh has instilled great values in his daughter),” one post read.

For the outing, Suhana chose a purple saree embellished with golden sequin lace detailing, paired with a bralette-style top featuring intricate golden embroidery. She draped the saree elegantly, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder and cinched it at the waist with a belt. Suhana completed the look with glamorous makeup. Meanwhile, Madhuri stunned in a blue saree.

Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party on Sunday, with several celebrities from Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan to Arjun Kapoor in attendance.

Suhana’s next project

Suhana made her acting debut with web film The Archies, which was released on Netflix in December 2023. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Next, Suhana will be seen in King with her father Shah Rukh. King was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand later took over as the director. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. It is expected to be released in 2026.