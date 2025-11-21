Shah Rukh, Salman Khan continue bhaichara, visit Abu Dhabi museum, fans quip: 'Seeing SRK more with him than with Gauri'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan seem to be travelling the world together these days. They were seen together at a wedding in Delhi just days ago, and were also together at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia last month. Now, new pictures show them visiting the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi together, and fans can’t get enough of their bhaichara. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi.

Shah Rukh and Salman at Abu Dhabi museum together

New pictures show the two superstar friends at the museum in Abu Dhabi. Salman is in the UAE as part of his ongoing Dabangg Tour, while Shah Rukh visited the country for the VIP opening of the museum. The pictures show the two Khans posing together in front of dinosaur fossil exhibitions at the museum. Both actors look crisp in black suits.

Reacting to the pictures, one fan quipped, “Lately I've seen SRK more with Salman than Gauri.” Another fan had a riposte to that ready. “If you see Shahrukh with Salman more than Pooja tab kych baat banegi (then it will be something),” they wrote, referring to Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

Another joked, “Ye tou dono tou chipak hi gaye hain (These two are stuck together now).” But many fans were happy that the two stars were sticking together after years of ups and downs.

Shah Rukh and Salman's films

Shah Rukh and Salman did cameos in each other’s films back in 2023. Salman first reprised his role as Tiger in Shah Rukh’s comeback film Pathaan. Later that year, Shah Rukh repaid the favour when he appeared as Pathaan in Salman’s Tiger 3. Both films are part of the YRF Spy Universe and the cameos were meant to set up a crossover film called Tiger vs Pathaan. However, there is no update on it yet.

But there are big releases lined up for both actors in 2026. Salman has wrapped up filming for his upcoming war film, Battle of Galwan, which is set to release in 2026. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. The multi-starrer, slated for release in April 2026, sees him collaborate with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in a film.