Shahid Kapoor jokes how he picks films like Bloody Daddy to take out frustration on set: ‘Been married for eight years’

Shahid Kapoor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. The Ali Abbas Zafar film sees Shahid in an action hero avatar. When asked the reason why he is choosing these gritty roles, Shahid joked that he does them to take out his frustration on set rather than at home as he is married for quite some time now. (Also read: Bloody Daddy trailer: Shahid Kapoor unleashes his inner John Wick (and Priyanka Chopra) in new action film. Watch) Shahid Kapoor joked that he chooses darker films because he cannot take the frustration out at home after marriage. (Varinder Chawla)

Bloody Daddy trailer

The trailer for Bloody Daddy was released on Wednesday, which saw Shahid channeling his inner John Wick and do some jaw-dropping stunts in the course of one night. The trailer gave a glimpse of the intense, action-heavy film which is miles away from the rom-coms and chocolate boy image of the actor. Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Shahid's witty response

Now, as per a report by Indian Express, when Shahid was asked about choosing these edgy scripts at the trailer launch event of Bloody Daddy, he said: "I have been married for eight years. I cannot take out frustration at home, so I go on the sets and take it out. [Web series] Farzi was a warm-up and now this (Bloody Daddy)."

Shahid and Mira's marriage

Shahid got married in 2015 to Mira Rajput. They had an arranged marriage. The couple have two children – daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. Earlier this year, Shahid made his OTT debut with Prime Video's hit series Farzi. Directed by Raj and DK, it also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. He also has another untitled film with Kriti Sanon and Dharmendra, which is releasing later this year.

Earlier, Shahid had told in an interview with PTI that he enjoyed doing action onscreen. "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast," the actor said.

Bloody Daddy is set for a direct digital release on Jio Cinemas from June 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON