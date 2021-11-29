Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's daughter Misha poses with cousin, fans love her long hair: 'She has more hair than me'

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor is all grown up now. On Sunday, Mira posted a picture of Misha and her cousin, showing off their hair.

In the picture, five-year-old Mira and her cousin had their backs to the camera. The cousin is on the left and wearing matching sweaters with Misha. They also have the same hairstyle.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, “Sister Act! #sistersquad #nextgen.” Fans were in awe of Misha's long and thick hair. “Misha has more hair than me . Mira has taken good care of the hair,” wrote one. “Hair goals omg,” wrote another. “Misha is grown so much,” wrote another. “Omg Missy's hair though,” commented another fan.

Mira and Shahid refrain from sharing pictures of their kids--Misha and her baby brother Zain--on social media. The couple used to share their photos regularly on Instagram but stopped doing that two years ago. Mira, however, does share tiny glimpses of them without revealing their faces.

Mira and Shahid recently celebrated birthdays of Misha and Zain with parties she organised herself. Sharing a birthday message for her daughter, Mira wrote, "Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Pappa."

For Zain, Mira assembled a toy JCB herself and posted a similar emotional post for him as well. “Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan,” she captioned her post.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and became parents to Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018.