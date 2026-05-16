Sham Kaushal pens heartfelt message on ‘puttar’ Vicky Kaushal's 38th birthday; gives him ‘jor di jhappi’

The Om Shanti Om action director shared a candid picture with Vicky Kaushal, capturing a quiet and relaxed father-son moment. Seated on an olive green gingham sofa, Sham looked effortlessly stylish in a jet-black shirt paired with relaxed off-white linen trousers, while Vicky kept it casual in a navy blue T-shirt and matching off-white linen pants – subtly twinning with his father. The duo appeared engrossed in something on the floor as they looked down together, while books, notebooks, and card games were neatly stacked together between them on the sofa.

Sham Kaushal shared a candid snap with Vicky Kaushal , with the father-son duo subtly twinning in matching trousers, perfectly capturing their warm and relaxed bond. In his heartfelt note, Sham lovingly referred to Vicky as “puttar” while showering him with God’s blessings and best wishes on his special day. He also expressed how proud and blessed he feels to have a son like him.

Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal continue to prove they are one of Bollywood’s most heartwarming father-son duos. To mark his elder son’s birthday on May 16, the veteran action director took to Instagram to share a touching note dedicated to Vicky. The Sardar Udham actor turned 38 today, and fans quickly flooded the comments section with warm wishes and love for the birthday star.

Adding an even warmer and celebratory touch to the heartfelt birthday tribute, Sham Kaushal paired the post with Nakash Aziz’s upbeat track I Wish U Happy Happy Birthday. The emotional post beautifully reflected the close bond the father-son duo shares, as he poured his love and blessings into a heartfelt note dedicated to his eldest son. In the caption, he wrote, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe…. Jor di jhappi @vickykaushal09,” expressing his immense pride, affection, and gratitude for his son on the special occasion.

Vicky Kaushal’s relationship with Sham Kaushal Sham Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal share a deeply warm and affectionate father-son bond that is often visible through their public interactions and social media posts. Sham, the veteran action director behind acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, and Padmaavat, frequently celebrates his son’s milestones and achievements online with heartfelt messages and blessings. Last November, when Vicky and his wife Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy, Sham took to Instagram to joyfully share the news, expressing his gratitude at becoming a grandfather while showering love and blessings on the couple and the newborn.

Born in 1988 in a suburban chawl in Mumbai to Sham and homemaker Veena Kaushal, Vicky was initially encouraged by his father to pursue engineering before eventually finding his calling in acting. Over the years, their relationship has evolved into one built on deep respect, admiration, and mutual support. Sham is also father to Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s younger brother, who has also made a name for himself in the film industry.