Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal at 70 defies age barriers with impressive strength. Watch how he stays fit

Sham Kaushal often shares videos of his workout routine on Instagram that document his fitness journey, proving that ‘weakening bones’ and ‘fragile strength’ are more of a suggestion than a rule. The intense routine shows that if one remains consistent and takes care of their health, age becomes just another number, a hurdle to be conquered.

At 70, Sham Kaushal is still going strong. He often shares videos of himself doing pull-ups, TRX (suspension trainer) chest press, standing heel raises, bilateral battle rope waves, chest press, weighted Russian twists, and running, among other exercise routines. The videos reveal his dedication to fitness and that strength training is the key to longevity.

Age is just a number for Vicky Kaushal 's father, Sham Kaushal. At an age when many get tired of the very thought of walking or doing a low-intensity workout, the veteran action director is changing the name of the game by hitting the gym consistently and doing exercises that would put even youngsters to shame.

As we age, we generally lose muscle, especially if we don't train actively, and Sham's precision on the pull-up bar showcases not only his muscle strength but also grip and core strength.

One of the most recent workout videos, shared on January 18, shows Sham Kaushal doing pull-ups. It is an upper-body strength exercise in which you hang from a bar to pull your body up until your chin clears the bar, then lower yourself back down with control. It mainly works the back (lats), shoulders, arms (biceps), and core.

An October 19 video shows Vicky Kaushal's father doing TRX (suspension trainer) chest press and standing heel raises. The first exercise mainly targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps, while also engaging the core for stability.

As for the latter, this workout is a simple yet powerful exercise in which you lift your heels off the ground while standing, rising onto your toes. It trains the calves and stabilises the ankle, making everyday actions like walking, climbing stairs, or standing for long periods easier.

A video from August 2025 shows Sham Kaushal performing bilateral battle rope waves, a high-intensity, full-body conditioning exercise that engages shoulders, arms, core, glutes, and legs simultaneously. It is a great routine that quickly elevates heart rate, making it an effective cardio and strength combo.

Why is strength training important as you age? Adults can lose up to 3 to 5 percent of their muscle mass each decade after age 30, and less muscle can make everyday tasks harder and raise the risk of falls. According to the National Institute on Aging, resistance or strength training becomes important because it builds muscle and reduces the loss of muscle mass.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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