Veteran actor Helen proves age is no barrier to her inspiring 5-step gym routine: Her secret to staying fit in mid-80s

The legendary Helen continues to redefine ageing, proving that vitality is a matter of discipline rather than a birth year. In a throwback video shared by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on April 13, the veteran actor, who is in her mid-80s demonstrated the functional Pilates routine that keeps her strong, flexible, and energetic. Also read | Veteran actor Ranjeet shows how he stays fit in his 80s in new workout video, credits daughter for being his gym trainer Helen's functional Pilates routine focuses on everyday movements to enhance strength, flexibility, and prevent injury. (File Photo and Instagram/ yasminkarachiwala)

"Every time I work out with Helen aunty, I’m reminded that age truly has no limits," Yasmin shared in her caption. "She still shows up with more enthusiasm, discipline, and joy than most of us," she added.

Helen's fitness routine focuses on functional movements — exercises that mimic everyday activities to maintain independence and prevent injury. Here is the breakdown of Helen’s five-step gym routine:

1. Stand to sit (the functional squat) This exercise targets the glutes and quads, which are essential for basic mobility. Yasmin’s instruction: "The first exercise is stand to sit. And that is so important because that’s what you do every day. You have to sit, you have to stand up, and you need to have the strength to do it. So practice this."

2. Bridging (spinal and glute strength) Bridging helps stabilise the core and strengthen the posterior chain without putting undue stress on the body "Lie down with your knees bent, and slowly lift your hips up, not too high, and then slowly come down," Yasmin instructed in the video. She added a safety tip: "Don’t go up too high because we don’t want it to strain your neck."

3. Marching (hip and core stability) This move focuses on hip flexor strength and abdominal control: "Lift one leg up to the tabletop and then place it down, then the other leg up and down. Keep alternating your legs. Don’t bring it too close to your chest, just until your knees are over your hips."

4. Wall push-ups (upper body mobility) For those who find traditional push-ups too strenuous, the wall version offers a safer alternative for strengthening the chest and arms. Yasmin’s insight: "Stand in front of your wall, place your hands slightly lower than shoulder height, body upright... Everyone can do it."