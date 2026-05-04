Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first public appearance together after welcoming son Vihaan Kaushal wins hearts. Watch

On Sunday, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the airport, marking their first joint public outing since welcoming their baby. The duo happily posed for the paparazzi, looking relaxed and stylish. Vicky kept it casual in a black T-shirt paired with matching denims and layered it with a brown jacket. Katrina, on the other hand, exuded effortless elegance in an all-black outfit, which she complemented with an overcoat and sleek black sunglasses.

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood in November last year with the arrival of their son, Vihaan Kaushal . While Vicky has since been spotted at several public events and has spoken about his journey into fatherhood, Katrina has largely stayed away from the spotlight. Now, the couple has made their first public appearance together after becoming parents, and fans can’t stop gushing over them.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with love for the couple. Many admired how radiant they looked together, with one user writing, “Gorgeous mommy and daddy,” while another commented, “Vihaan’s cutest parents.” Some fans were also curious about their little one, with comments like, “Where is baby Kaushal?” and “Vihaan is sitting inside the car.” Another fan sweetly pointed out, “Papa banne ka glow,” referring to Vicky’s post-fatherhood glow.

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Vicky and Katrina first met at an award show, where Vicky was hosting. What began as a light-hearted moment, when he jokingly asked her to marry a “nice guy” like him, soon turned into a real-life love story. The couple dated for a brief period before tying the knot in 2021 in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. Sharing a glimpse of their son, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”