Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal their son's name as Vihaan Kaushal, share first pic: 'Our ray of light'

Vicky and Katrina took to Instagram to share an adorable first picture of their newborn. The photo shows the couple’s hands gently holding their son’s tiny hand, offering a tender and intimate moment. Along with the image, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

After weeks of anticipation, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally shared the first glimpse of their baby boy and revealed his name. The actor couple introduced their son to the world as Vihaan Kaushal, calling him their "ray of light."

Celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with love. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Little buddy." Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza reacted with heart emojis. Fans were equally delighted to see the baby and learn his name finally. One comment read, “May God’s grace always shine on you, little Vihaan.” Another pointed out, “Vicky’s character in Uri was named Vihaan.” Others wrote, “Beautiful name! May he always be a source of light and happiness,” and “Such a tiny hand—so adorable. May God bless him with all the joy in the world.”

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Vicky and Katrina first met at an award show, where comedian Sunil Grover introduced them backstage. During the event, Vicky jokingly proposed to Katrina on stage. The two later began dating and kept their relationship largely private until they tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate yet grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

In September 2025, the couple announced Katrina’s pregnancy with a sweet photo of Vicky cradling her baby bump. On November 7, they embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy, sharing the happy news with a post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”