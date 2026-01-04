No love lost between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal on Love & War sets: report

One of the most anticipated films of this year is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Earlier, there were rumours of a falling out between the lead actors over which Bhansali has allegedly been delaying the film’s release. Now, Mid-Day, citing a source, has reported that the film is progressing as planned. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Love & War.

Will there be a delay in Love & War's release?

“The unit is currently on a scheduled year-end break. This was locked months ago. Bhansali films are mounted on a massive scale, so any pause is immediately seen as a delay,” as per a source from the film's production team. An insider who knows the schedule added that the remaining shoot will cover “patchwork and VFX because it is a period film, select scenes, and musical portions.”

Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have a fallout?

Talking about rumours of a rift between the lead actors, the source further added that “there’s been no fallout”. “These are long, demanding shoots. Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully on board and committed. They plan to resume by mid-January until March, with post-production moving along parallelly,” it said.

About Love and War

Love and War was originally slated to be released on Christmas 2025, but reports last year stated that the release has been pushed to March 20, 2026. However, the film's team has still not officially announced a new date, nor confirmed the news of any delay.

Last year, Bollywood Hungama had reported, citing a source, "Love And War is running much behind its shooting schedule, and will now release in the second half of 2026. Around 75 days of shoot still remains, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal to allot bulk dates till Summer 2026 to wrap up the film."

Ranbir, Alia's upcoming films

The lead actors, except Vicky Kaushal, have other films in the pipeline. Ranbir will be seen in Ramayana: Part One, in which he is set to play the role of Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey in key roles. The first part of the two-part film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha in the pipeline. The film, which also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol, is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026 and will see Alia and Sharvari in action-packed avatars.