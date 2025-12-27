Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Katrina Kaif sends love to ‘super human’ Salman Khan on his 60th birthday

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 01:48 pm IST

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram Stories to dedicate a special post to Salman Khan on his 60th birthday.

As Salman Khan hit the big 60 on Saturday, birthday cheer came wrapped in affection from his close friend Katrina Kaif. The new mom dropped a sweet note for the actor, calling him ‘Tiger’. She wished Salman a life where every day is soaked in love and light.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in a number of films together.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in a number of films together.

Katrina’s special wish for Salman

On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram Stories to dedicate a special post to Salman on his 60th birthday. Posting an image of Salman, Katrina wrote, “Tiger Tiger Tiger.... Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are... May everyday be full of Love and Light @beingsalmankhan.”

Katrina's post for Salman.
Katrina's post for Salman.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in a number of films together, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. They also worked together in Bharat, which came out in 2019. Katrina and Salman were last seen together in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which also featured Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

Salman Khan turns 60

Salman celebrated his 60th birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel on Friday. Several people from the film industry, from Huma Qureshi, Sangeeta Bijlani, MS Dhoni and Mika Singh, attended the party. Several videos of Salman cutting a red and white birthday cake have surfaced on social media. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue denim. Other videos showed Salman cutting a cake with his father, Salim Khan, at the party.

On the work front, Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Next, the actor will be seen in the film Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif sends love to ‘super human’ Salman Khan on his 60th birthday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On