Katrina Kaif sends love to ‘super human’ Salman Khan on his 60th birthday

As Salman Khan hit the big 60 on Saturday, birthday cheer came wrapped in affection from his close friend Katrina Kaif. The new mom dropped a sweet note for the actor, calling him ‘Tiger’. She wished Salman a life where every day is soaked in love and light. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in a number of films together.

Katrina’s special wish for Salman

On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram Stories to dedicate a special post to Salman on his 60th birthday. Posting an image of Salman, Katrina wrote, “Tiger Tiger Tiger.... Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are... May everyday be full of Love and Light @beingsalmankhan.”

Katrina's post for Salman.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in a number of films together, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. They also worked together in Bharat, which came out in 2019. Katrina and Salman were last seen together in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which also featured Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

Salman Khan turns 60

Salman celebrated his 60th birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel on Friday. Several people from the film industry, from Huma Qureshi, Sangeeta Bijlani, MS Dhoni and Mika Singh, attended the party. Several videos of Salman cutting a red and white birthday cake have surfaced on social media. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue denim. Other videos showed Salman cutting a cake with his father, Salim Khan, at the party.

On the work front, Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Next, the actor will be seen in the film Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.