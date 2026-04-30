Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Nayanthara being considered for Tumbbad 2? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Tumbbad 2 is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited titles in years. Anticipation around Tumbbad 2 began ever since actor-producer Sohum Shah officially joined hands with Pen Studios, helmed by veteran producer Dr Jayantilal Gada. The release date of the sequel was announced a day ago. Now, an exciting casting update has been gathered as the project is being developed. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara are being considered for Tumbbad 2.

Casting update on the sequel Released in 2018, Tumbbad has slowly become a cult film. Its 2024 re-release went on to do break records at the box office. Now, with the sequel coming to theatres next year in December, the makers are looking to deepen and expand the dark universe with an exciting cast update.

Amid this mounting anticipation, fresh industry chatter suggests that the makers are looking for a big name for a female actor to be part of the film. “Makers of Tumbbad 2 are looking to onboard a prominent A-lister for a pivotal role,” shares a source close to the development. “They are keen on adding a strong female presence to the narrative, with names like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Nayanthara being explored. While discussions are underway, nothing has been locked yet.”

On Wednesday, the film's makers announced that it will hit the screens on December 3, 2027. The makers shared the release date announcement as a poster on social media. It features statues of three figures with the film's title written above and the release date below. This follows the tagline (in Devanagari script): ‘Pralay aayega (Apocalypse will arrive).’

The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose casting was announced earlier this year by the film's team.

In a statement shared by the makers of the film, director Adesh Prasad explained that the sequel aims to push the narrative and visual world further while remaining rooted in the original. “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We're trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience,” he said.

About Tumbbad Tumbbad was first released in 2018. The film features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.