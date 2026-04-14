Huma Qureshi reveals Ed Sheeran loved Gangs of Wasseypur, called it a ‘cool’ film: ‘It was an ultimate flex’

Huma recalled meeting Ed Sheeran at Farah Khan's party and said, "Ultimate flex tha jab main Ed Sheeran se mili aur usne Gangs of Wasseypur dekhi thi (It was an ultimate flex when I met Ed Sheeran and he had watched Gangs of Wasseypur). And I was like, what? You have watched Gangs of Wasseypur? Farah Khan had hosted a party for Ed Sheeran when he was in Mumbai, and everyone met him there. I was trying to have a conversation with him, and he was very sweet. He said, I love your country, and I would love to do music here."

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. She made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap 's Gangs of Wasseypur, and in a recent podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Huma recalled how Ed Sheeran had watched the film and praised it.

She revealed that she then tried to teach some "interesting" Hindi words to Ed Sheeran to show him the 'flavour' of India and added, "So, he was being called away, and I said if you want to learn some more interesting colourful language, you must watch this film of ours, Gangs Of Wasseypur. He stopped and asked, 'You were in that movie?' I said, 'Yes'. He said, 'We just saw that movie' and then he called his manager and then Farah was like, 'What have you said to him, why is he calling his manager?' And Ed said, 'We just watched the film and we really loved it. It's such a cool film.' And I was like this is quite a cool moment."

About Gangs of Wasseypur Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film was written by Anurag and Zeishan Quadri. The two-part film also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Anurita Jha and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others, in key roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim and also won the National Award for Best Audiography, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui received a Special Jury Award at the ceremony for his performance.