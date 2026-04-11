Anurag Kashyap says people in Bollywood only praise films 'once they become successful'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been profuse in his praise and appreciation for the works of other actors and filmmakers. Over the years, he has used his social media platforms to praise a wide range of films, from Animal and Dhurandhar to Subedaar. However, in a recent interview, when he was asked why the same is not reciprocated, the filmmaker admitted the industry only likes to praise things that are successful. Anurag Kashyap addressed mutual praise in Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap on Bollywood Anurag is currently starring in the Telugu-Hindi actioner Dacoit, alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. While promoting the film, Anurag spoke to Zoom in an interaction, where he was asked about if the industry hesitates in praising each other. “A lot of people tell me you praise so many films, but nobody does that for your film. The thing is I love films. So, when I like something, I say it. Koi nahi bolta main kya karoon (what do I do). Can’t make them do that at gunpoint,” the filmmaker said.

At that point, Mrunal, his co-star, added that there are very few people in the industry who genuinely praise others. Anurag chimed in, “Industry ka abhi hai, when things become successful, everyone will say that (support).”

Anurag’s recent praise for films Last month, Anurag praised Anil Kapoor-starrer Subedaar with a long note on Instagram. He reviewed the movie and wrote, “SUBEDAAR on @primevideoin should have been a theatrical. Would have loved to experience it in cinemas; it’s clearly shot on anamorphic for the big screen, designed for the big screen. @sureshtriveni_ creates an immersive world of Bundelkhand/Chambal, complete with its patriarchy and entitlement. Where women are as patriarchal as men and those who aren’t, they fight like a man in these male-dominated hinterlands of the beehad that once gave rise to Phoolan Devi.”

Earlier this month, he praised Ranveer Singh for his dedication amid the praise the actor is getting for Dhurandhar 2. "We are hearing stories about Dhurandhar and how he and Arjun Rampal injured and hurt each other. So, that's how far they went for the role, and the film got amazing numbers, right? But Ranveer Singh, in his second film Lootera, when he gets shot in the climax, to feel that right feeling, he took a clip without telling anyone and clipped himself on the stomach. He went so far as an actor to create that; we had to take him to the hospital. The film didn't do the numbers of Dhurandhar, but it's that man's conviction. He didn't share his pain with anyone. Nobody came to know till he couldn't move."

Dacoit, directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur alongside Anurag in his Telugu debut. The film released on Friday to lukewarm reviews and a rather dull opening day collection.