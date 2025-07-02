Shanaya Kapoor opens up about facing ‘brutal’ social media trolling: 'I actively look for negative comments'

As she prepares for her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor is already learning to navigate the harsh spotlight that comes with being a public figure. In a recent interview, the young star opened up about her approach to online criticism, revealing that she doesn’t shy away from negativity. In fact, she actively seeks it out. (Also read: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor take a deep dive into tale of passion and pain. Watch) Shanaya Kapoor says she has learnt how to filter negative comments about her body.(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya talks about facing negative comments

“I’m someone who looks for negative articles and comments. I owe it to the audience to know what they are saying," Shanaya said candidly in an interview with Screen.

In an age where many celebrities choose to ignore or avoid online hate, Shanaya’s willingness to engage with criticism, even when it's personal, does set her apart. She admitted that some of the comments can be “very brutal,” especially those targeting her appearance.

“Sometimes it can be very brutal, about how I dress, how I look, how my body is. Those I keep aside and filter out. It has happened over time. I have had a journey before this, and through that, I have learned what to keep aside and what to take back. I take it in a positive way. It's a feedback on my craft to work on and getting better," Shanaya said.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The makers released the trailer of Aankon Ki Gustaakhiyan on Tuesday, which impressed the fans. The film marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, alongside Vikrant Massey. Vikrant plays a blind man in the film. It is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla. Produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is set to hit theatres on July 11.