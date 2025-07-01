Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor take a deep dive into tale of passion and pain. Watch

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: The makers dropped the much-anticipated trailer for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, on Tuesday. The two-minute, 39-second trailer promises a blindfolded courtship marked by vulnerability and a love triangle. The trailer fascinated fans with its blend of romance, mystery, and emotional intensity. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor is set to hit theatres on July 11.

What's in the trailer

The trailer introduces Vikrant as Jahaan and Shanaya as Saba, setting the tone for a unique love story that begins with a blindfolded experiment. What starts as an unconventional encounter quickly blossoms into a heartfelt romance. As the two embark on a journey across picturesque locations, their bond grows deeper, marked by moments of laughter, passion, and emotional vulnerability.

But there's turbulence ahead. As life throws its share of complications, the couple finds themselves drifting apart. Saba begins a new chapter with someone else, while glimpses of a heartbroken Jahaan suggest unfinished business between them.

The trailer closes on a cliffhanger—will Jahaan and Saba find their way back to each other, or is their love story one of beautiful beginnings and bittersweet ends?

Fans react

Fans appreciated Vikrant and Shanaya's chemistry. One wrote, "Vikrant is awesome... But I've seen the natural acting spark in Shanaya also (sic)."

Another social media user wrote, "Shanaya se itni umeed ni thi pr screen per behtreen pesh kia khud ko (Wasn't expecting, but Shanaya showcased herself well on the screen".

A user wrote, "Sanaya seems promising in this trailer... I think she can be the nepokid who we can't rule out like Alia." Fans also appreciated the film's cinematography.

One fan wrote, "The cinematographer must be given credit on screen, like others, since it looks beautiful due to great cinematography. Also, the music, acting, and kissing scenes are good.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The film marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Santosh Singh has directed it, while Mansi Bagla penned the script. Produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is set to hit theatres on July 11.