Sharat Saxena flaunts biceps at 72 in new pics, amazes fans with beefed up look: ‘Age is just a number’

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena's latest pictures on Instagram have left fans impressed with his body transformation. The actor who is known for films like Mr India, Tridev, Ghulam, Krrish and Phir Hera Pheri, is shelling out major fitness goals at the age of 72. He debuted beefed-up look in new pictures and left fans wondering if he is really in his 70s. Also read: Sharat Saxena, who starred in Sherni, has done 600 action scenes in 40 years: ‘I ended up in hospital 12 times'

Actor Sharat Saxena impressed fans with his new pictures.

Sharat's latest photos feature him in a black vest, seemingly at his place. He is seen candidly posing in all of them as his chiselled bicep steals the limelight. Sharing one photo, the senior actor wrote in the caption, “I’d rather be a hammer than a nail.”

Reacting to the post, fans cannot stop praising the actor. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Salman sir jaisi body bna li apne sir (you have made a body like that of Salman Khan).” “I am really sh nocked after seeing the unique body transformation of this old man , sorry sorry sorry.... This young man really you are inspiration of all young guys Sharat sir you are great,” added another one. One more commented, “You’re an inspiration sir.”

While Sharat's Instagram account is not yet verified, he enjoys quite a massive popularity. He currently has over 47K followers on the photo-sharing platform. Besides pictures of his body transformation, the actor keeps his fans entertained with his regular posts from film sets, movies and occasional selfies.

Sharat Saxena started his career in the film industry around the 1970s and appeared in several films, mainly in supporting roles. He has acted in more than 250 Hindi films, including Krrish, Hasee Toh Phasee, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sherni. Besides Hindi, he also appeared in Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil films.

He was also a part of popular TV series, such as Mahabharat and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo among others. Sharat was last seen in Tadap, which marked the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. It also starred Tara Sutaria, but the film tanked at the box office. His recent OTT outing was Hume Toh Loot Liya which is streaming on MX Player.

