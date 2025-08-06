Sheeba Chaddha says Salman Khan stormed off Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam set: ‘Unhone darwaza aise pheka…’

Actor Sheeba Chaddha recently opened up about her early days in the film industry, sharing a revealing anecdote from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In an interview, Sheeba reflected on her experience working alongside Salman Khan, whom she described as being “temperamental” during the shoot. In an interview, Sheeba Chaddha recalls her first film experience, detailing a dramatic incident involving Salman Khan and a halted shoot due to his refusal to hug her.

Sheeba recalls tense incidents on the set

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sheeba recalled Hum Dil De Chuke being the first film she worked on, painting a vivid picture of the unpredictable atmosphere on set and working with Salman.

"I remember he tripped and fell, and he just stormed out of the sets. Unhone darwaza aise pheka (he slammed the door so hard), and there was an old lightman behind the door who got slightly hurt.” The moment, according to Sheeba, was startling. “I was like, baap re, aisa hota hai kya with stars (Oh, my god, does this happen while working with stars)?” she said, expressing her disbelief at the high-tension environment.

Her account doesn’t end there. In another incident during a key scene involving Aishwarya Rai, Salman, and Sheeba herself, a simple creative requirement became a roadblock. “He had to hug me, and Salman refused. He said, ‘I won’t hug,’” she said. The refusal reportedly brought the shoot to a halt temporarily, with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepping in to mediate and convince the actor to continue with the scene as scripted.

Sheeba's upcoming projects

One of her most anticipated upcoming ventures is Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, in which she portrays Manthara. The film is scheduled to release in two parts, with Part 1 expected on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Currently, she is featured in the comedy‑drama web series Bakaiti, directed by Ameet Guptha and streaming on ZEE5. The show premiered on 1 August with Sheeba playing a pivotal role in a slice‑of‑life middle‑class family narrative set in Ghaziabad