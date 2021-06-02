Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sherni trailer: Fans pin Oscar hopes on Vidya Balan's film on a lioness of a woman and men who doubt her
Vidya Balan plays a forest officer in Sherni.
Vidya Balan plays a forest officer in Sherni.
Sherni trailer: Fans pin Oscar hopes on Vidya Balan's film on a lioness of a woman and men who doubt her

  • Amazon Prime Video has shared the first trailer for the upcoming film, Sherni. Directed by Amit Masurkar, it stars Vidya Balan in the lead.
The trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film Sherni is out and fans are already hoping for big things for it. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, the film is about how a village is plagued by a tiger problem.

Vidya plays a forest officer, brought in to rid the villagers of their big cat. However, neither the villagers, nor the men around her think she is any good. They doubt her every step of the way, while pretending to be know-it-all themselves.

Sharad Saxena plays a master shooter who claims he can 'look into the eyes of a tiger' and figure out if it's a man-eater or just a benign animal. There's also the overbearing senior payed by Neeraj Kabi, who is brought in as extra reinforcement. Amid all this, while the villagers are growing restless and the officials are still uncaring, Vidya's character discovers that more sinister plans may be afoot. Watch the trailer here:


Fans are showering the trailer with love. "After watching this trailer,Yes India can win Oscars," wrote one. "We can perfectly believe in vidya mam and her acting skill.. She is not gonna disappoint us.. Waiting for the movie best of luck mamm," wrote another. "Amazing. This is going to be a mindblowing movie. Will certainly watch it," read another comment.

Sherni is director Amit Masurkar's follow-up to critically acclaimed Newton. He shared, " SHERNI is an intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment. Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me. I hope that releasing Sherni on Amazon Prime Video will help this story reach a wide and diverse audience both in India and across the world.”

Also read: Sophie Turner joins Colin Firth in HBO Max true crime series The Staircase

Vidya said, “Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways.”

It will be out on June 18.

