While fans await the release of Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha in theatres, the makers have been giving them glimpses of the film. After unveiling the trailer, they released the film’s first song, titled Ji Ji Re Ji, on Tuesday. The song offers a glimpse into one of the most dramatic episodes from the life of the legendary folk performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, whom Shraddha portrays in the film.

Eetha's first song Ji Ji Re Ji out

Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha will release in theatres on December 4.

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Ji Ji Re Ji depicts the real-life incident in which Vithabai continued performing despite being nine months pregnant. She goes into labour during a performance but returns to the stage after giving birth backstage. In the song, Shraddha is seen performing Lavani on stage in a vibrant Nauvari saree as people around her grow concerned about her health. The performance takes a toll on her, and she eventually faints and bleeds.

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Ji Ji Re Ji has been composed and produced by National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. It has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

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Shraddha on suffering a muscle tear during shoot

{{^usCountry}} At the film’s trailer launch, Shraddha spoke about the extensive preparation that went into portraying the folk performer and immersing herself in the world of Lavani. She also recalled sustaining an injury while dancing during the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the film’s trailer launch, Shraddha spoke about the extensive preparation that went into portraying the folk performer and immersing herself in the world of Lavani. She also recalled sustaining an injury while dancing during the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

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"I met very interesting people. I went into a completely different world. There was also a mishap that happened while dancing on set. I had a muscle tear. But the team was so supportive. We had to stop the shoot because of his love and care, I could get back to shooting. So I had to understand Lavani; I had to practise a lot," she said.

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More about Eetha

Directed by Laxman Utekar, known for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Eetha is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Kshitij Patwardhan has written the screenplay, while Ajay–Atul have composed the music. Akash Agrawal is the cinematographer.

Shraddha's film will clash in theatres with Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi. Both the films are set to release in theatres on December 4. Recently, despite the box office clash with his film, Salman took to social media to cheer for Eetha and send Shraddha his best wishes.