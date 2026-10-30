Shraddha Kapoor proud to be part of Eetha, says what matters is a good film and she does not look at how many box office records are broken

The trailer of Eetha is out and fans cannot have enough of Shraddha Kapoor's transformation as the legendary dance artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar, whose real-life story is no less than a cinematic spectacle. As per the latest update on news agency PTI, the actor shared on the trailer launch event that she is always in search of good stories and that's why she sometimes does one film in two years.

What Shraddha said

Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of her film Eetha in Mumbai on October 30, 2026. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

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With the film, Shraddha Kapoor reunites with producer Dinesh Vijan after the mega success of horror-comedy films Stree and Stree 2. "I don't ever feel that I have broken any records or I've done something at the box office. I haven't done anything. For me, it matters that it is a good film. That's the reason sometimes I do one film in two years," she said.

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"I don't think (in terms of) women or men-oriented films. Our industry needs good stories and such stories should be made. I think it is a narrow thought (to divide films on the basis of gender). .. The success of a film is incidental and not in anyone's hand. I'm just happy and proud to be part of Eetha," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The musical drama is rooted in Maharashtra's traditional tamasha and lavani dance forms and inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Eetha narrates the story of a woman who defied conventions and challenged the odds to chart an unforgettable place in history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eetha is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The musical drama is rooted in Maharashtra's traditional tamasha and lavani dance forms and inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Eetha narrates the story of a woman who defied conventions and challenged the odds to chart an unforgettable place in history. {{/usCountry}}

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Eetha trailer promised a sparkling biopic drama with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

About the artist

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Born on July 1, 1935, in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, Vithabai Narayangaonkar was introduced to the world of performance and tamasha from a very young age. People from several parts of the state flocked to watch her performances, which were a colourful amalgamation of music, dance and storytelling. For her artistry, she was bestowed with the prestigious President's award in the Tamasha genre. She also began to be known as "Tamasha Samradini" (Tamasha Empress) by her fans, and the government later instituted the annual Vithabai Narayangavkar Lifetime Achievement Award in her memory in 2006. Her figure became a symbol of dedication and bravery in Maharashtra. She died on January 15, 2002, at the age of 66 in Narayangaon, Maharashtra, following a paralytic attack.

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Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the film is presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations with music by Ajay-Atul. The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul. Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.