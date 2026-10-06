Mumbai, Actor-turned-producer Shweta Tripathi says she sought advice from her filmmaker friends Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan as she ventured into film production, a decision driven by her desire to find good scripts and support talented new storytellers.

Shweta Tripathi says she turned to Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan for lessons in film production

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Tripathi is making her feature production debut with "Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan", where she stars alongside actor Tillotama Shome. The film is directed by Sanjoy Nag.

Calling Kashyap and Ghaywan her "go-to people", Tripathi said the duo guided her about the intricacies of film production.

"It's important to be surrounded by people who are open, who are ready to share things. Like, I had called up Neeraj, and I had asked him a few things, besides I've discussed it with Kashyap multiple times. So, I've that relationship with him where I keep asking for guidance because it is important," the actor told PTI in an interview.

"They told me a lot of small things, whether it's about budget, how to approach a project, how different HODs work, what kind of people you should work with, and how to approach different subjects or stories," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor worked with Ghaywan for his debut feature 2015's "Masaan", which was produced by Kashyap through his erstwhile banner Phantom Films. Kashyap also backed her acclaimed independent films "Zoo", and "Cargo". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor worked with Ghaywan for his debut feature 2015's "Masaan", which was produced by Kashyap through his erstwhile banner Phantom Films. Kashyap also backed her acclaimed independent films "Zoo", and "Cargo". {{/usCountry}}

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For Tripathi, known for starring in movies such as "Masaan", "Haraamkhor", "Gone Kesh" and "Cargo", and web-series like "Mirzapur", "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" and "Kaalkoot", the decision to become a producer did not happen overnight.

"I knew that I wanted to be a bankable actor and I wanted to be an actor on whom people invest money on. Similarly, when I knew that I wanted to be a producer, I want to be there for people like Shlok Sharma or Aarti Kadav who should be able to get more money to make a film.

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"So, my intention from the beginning was to give power to other people through me. I wanted to be a producer because I like to root for talented and good human beings," she said.

A dearth of good scripts coming her way was also one of the reasons Tripathi considered producing movies. She is not new to producing as she has been backing plays for the past 15 years

She recalled a suggestion from "Dostana" director Tarun Mansukhani, who had once encouraged her to turn producer after she expressed dissatisfaction with the scripts coming her way following the release of "Masaan".

"I remember meeting Tarun Mansukhani after he saw 'Masaan' and I told him that the scripts are not coming out the way I wanted. So, he said that then you do it, and then I said no, but I am not a writer- director.

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"But much later I thought even though I'm not a writer-director, I know so many of them, so why not recognise these gems and talent," she said.

"Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan", a love story about two women, appealed to Tripathi because she felt it was the right time for audiences to embrace stories centred on love, hope and acceptance.

"It's a beautiful love story and I think love is very important right now," she said.

Tripathi, who represented India through the WIF India initiative at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, said she is open to producing films across genres provided they are driven by emotions.

"We as artists are greedy, we want to do good work with good people so any kind of film as long as the perspective or the heart of the film is emotions, I'll do it," she said.

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On the acting front, Tripathi is basking in the response to "Mirzapur: The Movie", the film adaptation of the popular crime drama series. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film sees her reprise her role as Golu Gupta. It has grossed Rs. 334.62 crore globally.

"'Mirzapur' has been in the making for nine years and the collection that it has done is because of blood, sweat, tears and hard work. Every department has given their best. This win is a celebration and it's the audience showing up, which feels good," Tripathi said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.