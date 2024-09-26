Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan over claims of ignoring Aishwarya Rai: 'Stop it'

Simi Garewal slams video on Bachchan family feud

In a video shared by the Instagram handle, Jagruk Jantaa, an anchor criticised Amitabh for not posting pictures with Aishwarya even as he celebrates his children's accomplishments.

She says, “Bachchan sahab jab apni beti ke saath photo dalte hain aur jab apne bete ke saath das saal purani photo dalte hain, isi beech jab Aishwarya Rai ko ek award milta hai to uske liye us family se koi comment nahi aata. (Bachchan sahab often shares a picture with his daughter or his son's 10 years old photo on social media. But when Aishwarya Rai gets an award, then there is no comment from the same family.)”

She also claimed that a ‘woman's life changes when she becomes a daughter-in-law despite being beautiful and educated’, asking viewers to share their opinion. One opinion she did not expect was probably Simi's who slammed her, writing, “You people don't know ANYTHING. Stop it.”

Simi Garewal reacted to a recent video claiming Bachchan family has been ignoring Aishwarya Rai.

Recently there has been a lot of chatter about the family dynamics in the Bachchan household. Aishwarya is often accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to events, which raised eyebrows. But the actor shut down rumours when she was spotted wearing her wedding ring at Paris Fashion Week, which made fans of the couple happy.

Simi Garewal's acting career

Simi Garewal shot to fame with Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. She also worked in films like Siddhartha, Kabhi Kabhie and Karz. She also used to host her own show called Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, which saw people from all walks of life, including celebrities as guests.