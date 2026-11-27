Actor Sai Pallavi on Friday said portraying Sita in Ramayana has been a deeply personal experience and addressed the social media scrutiny over her casting in the film.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama with Sai Pallavi as Sita. more less

In the first instalment of the two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, Pallavi featured alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who featured as Lord Ram, Ravie Dubey in the role of Lakshman and Yash as Ravana, among others

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"My life has always been about moving from one movie to another. It does bring some sort of a change to you because you carry a bit of the role in your heart. I've had a few changes (in me), but they all are very personal, and I don't think it is something that the world would understand or should even know. It is not even a bigger deal," the actor said when asked how her life has changed after playing Sita.

Pallavi was in conversation with Barkha Dutt at the We the Women event in Mumbai.

The actor, who primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, also addressed online scrutiny surrounding her casting and appearance as Sita.

"I'm not blind to social media things that are out there, like, 'Sita ma, how pretty she should look', and all of that, but if it shakes your core, then I think the flaw lies there, and you need to get stronger," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} "I think I'm as secure as any human being can be, and opinions are opinions. So, growing up if you've some sort of insecurity, you just need to make sure you are strong within, and you can fight the rest of the world or shut the noise out," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think I'm as secure as any human being can be, and opinions are opinions. So, growing up if you've some sort of insecurity, you just need to make sure you are strong within, and you can fight the rest of the world or shut the noise out," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about the characters she wouldn't want to essay, the 34-year-old actor said she refuses to play characters reduced to being just a glamorous face.

"If it is just going to be a part that is used as a tool for glamour or something that is replaceable, I wouldn't want to be that. I always look for strength in a character. So, over time, when you put your foot down and you do not want to do certain things, that itself speaks for itself, and after that you start getting roles that have some substance," she said, adding that it was difficult to reject such roles in the beginning of her career.

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Pallavi further said that from her decade-long career, she spent nearly four to five years sitting and waiting patiently for meaningful characters to come her way rather than accepting conventional commercial roles.

"At that time, each day would feel painful; you don't know whether roles written are good or everybody happens to be doing certain things which seem okay, so should I give in. Then I would think will I be able to live with myself after that film is out. It is not easy," she said.

Unlike most mainstream stars, Pallavi continues to function without a manager or an entourage, a choice she said stems from wanting to remain accessible to filmmakers.

"When it comes to cinema, it is all about making it simple, being approachable to directors and actors, and not makу it a hard and intimidating process to get the stories across.

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I think having a middleman or a support could help, but I like it this way. I'm quite somebody who likes to do everything myself, so in that way this works for me."

Speaking about the expectations surrounding women's appearance on screen, the actor said the lack of diverse representation of women had influenced her perception of beauty.

"If I had seen some actors who were themselves, maybe I would not have felt conscious. The male actors are usually seen in different sizes, ages, and surviving, and when you look at women, they always seem to be perfect.

So, when it is your turn, and I'm in a place where I think I should stand up for something, which I thought should have been there at some point of time (referring to her no make-up look)," Pallavi said.