Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran to release tomorrow as planned, producers say 8.85 crore dispute has been resolved

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran will arrive in theatres on October 23, with the producers confirming that the dispute surrounding the film has been resolved internally. The announcement comes after the Bombay High Court intervened earlier this week, putting the film’s planned theatrical release in doubt. Producers Vishal Rana and Sarvesh Goel have now said the film will release as scheduled.

What the makers are saying

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran will arrive in theatres on October 23, with the producers confirming that the dispute surrounding the film has been resolved internally.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vishal Rana addressed the situation in a statement, saying, “There were certain matters that needed to be addressed, and I am glad that we have been able to resolve them internally. Everything is now sorted, and we are moving ahead with the release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran as planned on 23rd October. Our focus has always been on bringing the film to audiences, and we look forward to its theatrical release tomorrow.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Sarvesh Goel also clarified that the matter had been settled and that the team was preparing for the release. He said, “There have been reports surrounding the film, but I would like to clarify that the matter has been resolved internally. We are moving forward as planned, and Tu Hai Meri Kiran will release in cinemas on 23rd October. Our priority is to ensure that the film reaches audiences as intended, and we look forward to its release.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Why did the Bombay High Court intervene?

{{^usCountry}} According to Bar and Bench, the film’s release came under a cloud after the Bombay High Court passed an interim order on October 19, restraining its theatrical release. Justice Amit Borkar issued the order under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act after co-producer AND Movie Products LLP approached the court over a financial dispute with Echelon Productions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Bar and Bench, the film’s release came under a cloud after the Bombay High Court passed an interim order on October 19, restraining its theatrical release. Justice Amit Borkar issued the order under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act after co-producer AND Movie Products LLP approached the court over a financial dispute with Echelon Productions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AND Movie claimed it had invested ₹8.85 crore under a co-production agreement signed with Echelon in March 2024. It alleged that the money had not been returned even after the agreed deadline had passed and that a cheque issued towards the payment had been dishonoured.

Echelon, in response, argued that AND Movie had effectively agreed to the release by participating in promotional posts on Instagram. The court, however, made it clear that taking part in a film’s publicity does not automatically mean giving up contractual rights or agreeing to its commercial release.

The court directed Echelon Productions to deposit ₹8.85 crore, along with 15% interest, within three working days as security before proceeding with the release. It also asked the production house to disclose agreements with third parties relating to the film’s commercial exploitation and restore the agreed producer credits within 48 hours. The producers have since maintained that the matter has been resolved internally and that the film will release on the original date.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What is Tu Hai Meri Kiran about?

Directed and written by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran brings together romance, mystery and suspense. The film explores complicated relationships, one-sided love and unexpected turns. Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya also feature in the film. It is presented by Echelon Productions and AND Productions, with Vishal Rana, Sarvesh Goel, Ashwani Kumar, Manoj Darak and Nrupal Patel serving as producers.