Mumbai, Actor-couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on Friday said the title of their upcoming film "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" emerged from a casual conversation with friends and aptly captures its themes of one-sided love, obsession and the blurred line between reality and imagination. Sonakshi-Zaheer reveal how a friend's suggestion gave their film 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' its title

The couple, who attended Whistling Woods International's annual cinema festival "Celebrate Cinema '26" to promote the film, said the title came together after a friend suggested it during a dinner conversation about the project.

"We were out for dinner and they were like, 'what's your next?' And I said I'm doing this film, which was very hard to describe in one line. So I ended up narrating the whole film to them so that they get exact idea of what I'm doing," Iqbal said.

"And at the end, this one friend just like, bro, this should be called 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'. And I was like, 'yeah'. And then I called the producer and he's like, 'bro, I don't think this name is going to be available'. And it was, so luckily," he added.

Sinha said the title felt right as soon as it was suggested by their friend, adding that it helped them connect more deeply with the film.

"I thought it was so suitable, and thanks to our friend who came up with it, Swati. We had a working title before that, but ever since this name came, we felt more connected with the film because it all just came together," she said.

"The recall value comes. It automatically tells you the theme of the film. So I think it's truly apt," she added.

The title comes from the popular line "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" associated with the song from Yash Chopra's 1993 film "Darr", in which Shah Rukh Khan played an obsessive lover fixated on a woman named Kiran, portrayed by Juhi Chawla.

Directed by Karan Rawal, the psychological thriller revolves around Kiran and Samar , whose relationship takes a dark turn when a special connection develops into an all-consuming obsession.

As Samar's feelings for Kiran cross the boundaries of love, she finds herself caught in an unsettling situation where affection gives way to fear and control, as per the synopsis.

Asked about preparing for his character, Iqbal credited Rawal for giving the actors time to explore different approaches through workshops before filming began.

"It was a lot of workshops and a lot of help from my director, Karan Rawal. He's been fantastic and he was very clear of what he wanted. So it makes it really easier for us," he said.

Iqbal said they experimented with different interpretations of the character, recorded scenes during the workshops and reviewed the footage to determine the approach that worked best.

Produced by Vishal Rana under Echelon Productions, "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.

Centred on the theme "Impact of Big Screen Cinema", the two-day "Celebrate Cinema '26" festival brings together actors, filmmakers, industry leaders and creative practitioners for conversations, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions and screenings.

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