Sonam Kapoor visits Lord's Cricket Ground in London with Vayu, says he is ready for cricket coaching

On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman-husband Anand Ahuja shared photos from their visit to London's famous Lord's Cricket Ground. They were joined by their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The two posed with Vayu as they documented their family outing, and shared the pictures with a cute caption for their budding cricketer. Also read: Sonam Kapoor's birthday party in London was a stylish affair, see her pic with Vayu Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with Vayu in London.

Sonam and Anand's post

Taking to Instagram, the two shared a joint post, where they gave a glimpse of their outing with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who will turn one in August. The first picture shows Anand holding Vayu as he tried to walk on the ground.

There was also a photo of Sonam looking on as Anand held Vayu in his arms. Their faces were not visible in the pictures that were taken from the back and gave a good look inside the lush green ground at the stadium.

In their caption, Sonam and Anand wrote, "Put me in, coach. I’m ready!" Sonam and Anand added the hashtags 'Vayu's parents' and 'everyday phenomenal' to their caption.

Reactions to the post

A fan wrote, "Vayu Kapoor – next cricket star for Team India." A person also commented, "So cute the baby is... Gradually he will understand how lucky he is that Sonam and Anand are his parents." Sonam's mom, Sunita Kapoor, wrote for Vayu, "My angel (heart and heart eyes emojis)." A fan also commented, "He (Vayu) is so ready!"

Sonam and Anand's relationship

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022.

From their star-studded wedding that was graced by everyone from Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor to their sweet social media PDA with their hashtag 'everyday phenomenal', Sonam and Anand often make news for their romance.

Sonam's comeback film

After her long break from Bollywood, Sonam is making her comeback with Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since she gave birth to son Vayu last year. In an interview with The Indian Express in January this year, Sonam had spoken about her maternity break. She had said, "I think it was the best decision as I got to take some time off..."

Sonam was last seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix's AK vs AK (2020). Before that, she featured in two films that were released in 2019, The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON