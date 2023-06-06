Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonnalli Seygall to tie the knot with Ashesh Sajnani tomorrow (Exclusive)

Sonnalli Seygall to tie the knot with Ashesh Sajnani tomorrow (Exclusive)

ByVinay MR Mishra
Jun 06, 2023 07:00 PM IST

In an exclusive report, we have learnt that actor Sonnalli Seygall is getting married tomorrow in a hush hush wedding. Read the report for more details.

Another hush hush wedding is set to take place in Bollywood tomorrow. We have exclusively learnt that actor Sonnalli Seygall is getting married. After dating for over five years, Seygall and her hotelier boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani will take the vows tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, in Mumbai. A reliable source close to the actor confirmed the news, “It is going to be an intimate afternoon affair with only her close friends by her side.”

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani (Instagram)

From what we have gathered, the pre-wedding festivities of the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor have already begun. The soon-to-be wed actor had a close-knit mehendi ceremony on Monday. Several popular celebrities, who happen to be the couple’s friends, attended the functions.

In the meantime, Seygall, 34, has chosen to keep the big news under wraps. On further digging, we have also learnt that Seygall was on her bachelorette in early May. The Jai Mummy Di was unavailable for a comment. The source adds, “She doesn’t wish to address the media about the wedding or her relationship. She wanted to keep this a surprise.”

Last December, we broke the news of the couple dating. Since then, the couple has never officially commented on their dalliance.

