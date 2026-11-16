Sonu Sood meets Josh actor Sharad Kapoor after his emotional plea for work, checks on his health

Josh actor Sharad Kapoor recently made headlines after a video of him parting ways with his four pet dogs due to his health issues went viral. He later made an emotional appeal to his Bollywood colleagues, asking them to offer him work. A day after his plea, actor Sonu Sood was spotted meeting Sharad and speaking to him, as paparazzi captured their interaction.

Sonu Sood meets Sharad Kapoor

Sonu Sood meets Josh actor Sharad Kapoor in Mumbai.

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In videos shared by paparazzi on social media, Sonu is seen sitting with Sharad and talking to him, seemingly enquiring about his health. Sharad was also seen discussing his leg treatment with Sonu. After their conversation, the two actors shared a warm hug before Sonu escorted Sharad back to his building. Sharad was seen using a walking frame for support.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report by Free Press Journal, Sonu had arranged medical supplies for Sharad. The actor is reportedly taking a keen interest in understanding Sharad's current situation and has been personally following up on his condition. About Sharad Kapoor's health condition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report by Free Press Journal, Sonu had arranged medical supplies for Sharad. The actor is reportedly taking a keen interest in understanding Sharad's current situation and has been personally following up on his condition. About Sharad Kapoor's health condition {{/usCountry}}

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Sharad moved his pets, Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther, to an animal welfare centre as he was unable to care for them due to his health issues. A video of him parting ways with his dogs subsequently went viral. His friend Hema Choudhary, who runs the Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, later shared an update on the actor's health. She revealed that he had been struggling with physical and mental health issues for nearly two years, including a brain-related condition and a broken leg.

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The actor later made an emotional appeal to his colleagues in Bollywood, asking them to offer him work rather than just financial assistance. In a video shared on Instagram, Sharad said he was going through a difficult phase in his life and revealed that he had been battling depression. He expressed his admiration for senior actors and said he hoped they would extend a helping hand during this time.

“I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he said.

He added, "I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again".

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Sharad began his acting career with the 1994 film Mera Pyara Bharat and gained recognition with Mahesh Bhatt's television show Swabhimaan. He went on to feature in several films, including Tamanna, Trishakti, Josh, Aaghaaz, Khauff, Hathyar, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC: Kargil and Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya. His last released on-screen appearance was in the 2019 film Cabaret.