Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has set a new benchmark for Hindi films at the box office. However, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya believes there is room for different kinds of cinema, including family entertainers, a genre he excels in. In a recent interaction, the director, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, praised the success of Dhurandhar, but also insisted that audiences also want films like his upcoming film.

'Dhurandhar is a wonderful film'

Sooraj Barjatya called Dhurandhar 'a wonderful film'. (PTI)

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Speaking to SCREEN, Sooraj spoke about his film in the context of the benchmark set by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. He said, “Every film has its place. Dhurandhar is good in its way. It’s a wonderful film. But the audience also need a film like this, alongside Dhurandhar.”

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Sooraj also said that he does not let box-office collections dictate his approach to filmmaking. Instead, he focuses on making entertaining films that audiences can enjoy together. He said, “I have always been taught not to get bothered by a film’s collection. And to make an entertaining film because people spend their Diwali bonus on it. Young filmmakers have taught me to have confidence in this profession. If one film doesn’t work, the other will. It is the story that works and not the maker. As a young filmmaker, I looked at making a number 1 film, but at 61, I don’t have that fear. I am more free today. I would like the film to resonate well. I would want the audiences to come to theatres and see the film with family.”

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire, among others. The family entertainer explores changing attitudes towards marriage and family traditions. Its story questions the age-old expectation that a woman must leave her parental home and move in with her husband's family after marriage. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire, among others. The family entertainer explores changing attitudes towards marriage and family traditions. Its story questions the age-old expectation that a woman must leave her parental home and move in with her husband's family after marriage. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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About Dhurandhar and its box-office success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The spy action thriller released in December 2025 and went on to collect over ₹1,300 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the biggest Hindi film blockbusters.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026 and also enjoyed a massive box-office run, grossing over ₹1,800 crore worldwide. Together, the two films have crossed the ₹3,000-crore mark globally.