Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya made his directorial comeback after four years with Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Actors who have worked with him have often spoken about his soft-spoken and supportive nature. However, in a recent podcast with Siddharth Kannan, the filmmaker revealed that he once lost his cool on the sets of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

When Sooraj Barjatya lost his cool on set

Sooraj Barjatya got angry at Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor during Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon shoot. more less

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When Siddharth asked if he had ever got angry on set, Sooraj recalled the sets of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and said, "It was Abhishek and Kareena. They are lovely people; I am very fond of them, but they both were very naughty. Whenever they used to meet on set, I wouldn't get a single rehearsal."

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The filmmaker further explained what had led to his outburst, saying, "They kept joking around, and we all know what a great prankster Abhishek is, he is one of my favourites. At that time, I hadn't even got proper sleep and time was running out, so I threw my mic at them."

About Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is a 2003 Bollywood romantic comedy directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles, the film revolves around Sanjana (Kareena), a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets two men, Prem Kishen Mathur (Hrithik) and Prem Kumar (Abhishek). While she initially believes Hrithik's character is the man her family has chosen for her, she eventually discovers that Abhishek's character is her intended match, leading to a complicated love triangle.

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{{^usCountry}} The film also featured veteran actors Reema Lagoo, Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri. Despite its star-studded cast, it received mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office. Over the years, several of its dramatic dialogues and scenes have become meme material for fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film also featured veteran actors Reema Lagoo, Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri. Despite its star-studded cast, it received mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office. Over the years, several of its dramatic dialogues and scenes have become meme material for fans. {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena and Abhishek made their acting debuts in 2000 with the film Refugee. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon marked their second collaboration. They also appeared together in LOC: Kargil and Yuva. The two will now feature in Siddharth Anand's King. While Abhishek plays the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena is reportedly set to feature in a special dance number with the superstar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

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About Sooraj Barjatya's recent release

Sooraj Barjatya's latest release, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The family drama tells the story of a struggling musician who first lays eyes on Purva (Sharvari) at a railway station, falls in love with her and wastes no time in proposing marriage. However, Purva has one condition: she will not leave her family to move into Prem's home, as convention dictates. Prem agrees and convinces his entire family to move into Purva's house instead. What follows forms the crux of the film.

The film opened to a slow start amid mixed reviews, collecting only ₹4 crore at the box office on its first day.