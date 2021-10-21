Sooryavanshi's song Aila Re Aillaa makes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh dance like everybody is watching

The first song, Aila Re Aillaa, from action-drama film Sooryavanshi, released on Thursday and Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh dance without a care of the world. The song sets the tone for celebrations and brings together all the three police officers in their uniforms.

Sung by Daler Mehndi, the music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh updated fans on the release of the song. Sharing a clip, Akshay wrote, "It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now: link in bio #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas."

Sooryavanshi will have a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. Director of the movie, Rohit Shetty shared on social media that the film will be releasing on Diwali soon after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22.

Akshay had also posted a short video in which he appeared alongside Ajay and Ranveer. In the video, shot inside a cinema hall, the three actors urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres during Diwali. "Do you remember this place where you have seen so many emotions. No one had thought that like our films we will also have interval in our lives. We are back," Akshay had said.

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country.

It is the fourth film in Rohit's cop universe after blockbusters such as Ajay's Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba starring Ranveer. Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay.

The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.